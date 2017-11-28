Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a previous obituary of Herbert Joseph Augustine printed online on 20 November and in the Huddersfield Examiner on 21 November, inaccurate details of his family and funeral were published in good faith, but without the consent of the family.

We would like to make clear that the family have expressed that the funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised, and will be a private affair for family and close friends only.

We apologise for any distress and upset caused by the article, and we would ask the general public to respect the wishes of the family at this very difficult time.