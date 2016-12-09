Argos has issued a recall on the Bush 9" portable DVD player after finding potential safety issues with the mains power adaptor.
Due to a manufacturing fault the power pack may pose a risk of electronic shock to users.
Although there have been no reported incidents from customers, the retailer is recalling the product as a precautionary measure.
If you think you may have an affected product stop using it and dispose of the power adapter immediatley.
For a replacement power adopter register for a new one on the Bush website.
If you have any concerns call Argos on 0345 640 2020