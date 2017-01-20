Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kim Woodburn has been causing a stir in the Celebrity Big Brother house but did you know she used to be a model?

The How Clean Is Your House star worked numerous jobs in children’s homes, retail and as a social worker before embarking on a modelling career.

In the late 1960s she was a model for Littlewoods and can be seen showing off her fashion credentials in black and white shots.

This week, 74-year-old Kim was temporarily removed from the Big Brother house by a security team after an explosive row with fellow housemate Jamie O'Hara.

Viewers watched in shock as she screamed: "You adulterer, that two-timed your wife and she’s got three kids. These people, they put me through hell.”

Kim is proving to be the controversial character of this series and has clashed with Page 3 model Nicola McLean and former Strictly dancer James Jordon as well as Jamie.

However in a previous interview with Reveal, the presenter opened up about her tragic past, and talked of how - at the age of 23 - she delivered a stillborn baby and buried his lifeless body in a park.

She said: "Being an unmarried mother years ago was terribly shameful," she told Reveal. "You were a whore and a man would only marry a virgin.

"It was a very sad part of my life. I would never go back to visit the spot where it happened. That would just be too much. I couldn't do it."

Kim first spoke about the tragedy in 2006 in her autobiography Unbeaten: The Story of My Brutal Childhood.

In the book she also talked of her turbulent and harrowing childhood at the hands of her alcoholic mother and abusive father.

The CBB contestant is no stranger to reality TV and was a runner up in I'm A Celebrity in 2009.

Celebrity Big Brother is on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm where a live eviction will take place.