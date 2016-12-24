Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Power supplies for 70 residents in Holmfirth were affected after a 29-year-old woman crashed her car into a lamppost.

The accident occurred at 7.07am on Saturday on Cinder Hills Road as she drove her grey-coloured, five-door saloon Peugeot 208.

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services spokesman said: “The casualty was trapped by her injuries and extricated by fire service personnel and passed to paramedics.

“Appliances from Holmfirth and Meltham attended.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “She suffered a suspected broken ankle and neck injuries. She was conscious and breathing and was taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Kirklees Council Highways department staff were contacted regarding the live wires protruding from the lamppost making the road potentially dangerous for pedestrians and motorists.”

As a consequence the road was closed for several hours. One resident Martin Page tweeted: “Flashes, bit of fire, fireworks on power line up road. All street lights out.”

A spokeswoman for electrical distribution company Northern Powergrid said: “The crash brought down the powerlines but all those residents affected should have had their supplies restored by 10.30am.”