Halloween: Be glamorous and gory with this bleeding eyes make-up tutorial - all for under £10

  • Updated
  • By

How to create a bold look on a budget          

As the shops begin to stock up on pumpkins, masks and costumes the spooky cheer of Halloween is slowly creeping upon us.

But if you're not planning to spend a fortune on your fancy dress, create a glam but gruesome bleeding eyes look for under a tenner.

You don't have to be a top make-up artist, blogger or fashionista to achieve the style.

Pair it with messy, wild hair and you'll be party ready in no time.

Products:

Sultry lashes Primark £1

Volume Boost mascara Primark £1

9 shadow palette Primark £2.50

Coral 4 blush Poundshop £1

Single eyeshadow in medium brown Primark 90p

Blood capsules pack of six Poundworld £1

MUA eyeshadow in black Superdrug £1

Halloween face painting kit Poundland £1

Method:

Apply red face paint on your lid as a base , then set with Coral Rose 4 blusher and blend it into eye socket - reapply to darken colour

Blend brown eyeshadow in the crease and socket of your eyelid

Using black face paint draw a line across your eyelid, set with black shadow and smoke it out with Coral Rose 4 blush

Using Primark's 9 shade eye shadow palette, mix the three purple and pink shades and blend outwards towards your temple to create a cat eye effect

Use the same shades to smoke out your lower lash line and the sides of your nose - you want to make yourself look ill and sickly

Line your lower lash with black face paint and set with black shadow

Apply false lashes with glue provided in the pack and layer on mascara

Apply fake blood underneath your eye, as near to lower lash line as possible, and let it dribble down your face for a ghoulish effect

Highlight brow bone and tear duct with the two highlighter colours in Primark palette

Dare you enter the Yorkshire Scare Grounds this Halloween? Everything you need to know

Yorkshire Scare Grounds 2016

Mutated spiders, killer clowns, a sacrificial order and haunted tombs — are you brave enough?

