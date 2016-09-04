Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1987

Pedal power É These Almondbury youngsters got on their bikes to help the Bodyscanner Appeal and raised about £40. They are (from left) Carlton Young, 10, of Westgate and Shaun and Gavin Morrow, of Wormald Street, who are aged 12 and 10. The boys cycled between Almondbury and Castle Hill every day for five days . 7th August 1987.

At the start of the year, the Archbishop of Canterbury's envoy, Terry Waite, was kidnapped in Lebanon and remained a hostage until 1991.

In June, Margaret Thatcher was re-elected as Prime Minister, securing her third term and beating Labour's Neil Kinnock to Downing Street.

In October, hurricane force winds battered south-east England, killing 23 people and causing extensive damage to property.

In Huddersfield, the Examiner's £500,000 Bodyscanner Appeal continued, with money coming in from schools, individuals and community events.

Judging from the photographs published that year, the fashion was for curly and permed hair, often long in the neck - sometimes known as a mullet.

The-then Conservative MP for Colne Valley, Graham Riddick, visited Milnsbridge Carnival, where he met retiring carnival queen Hannah Bennett and new queen Lisa Thorpe.

The carnival raised funds for the village hall and the Bodyscanner Appeal.