Latest planning application decided by Kirklees Council

Almondbury

Approved:

Mrs Lam, Certificate of lawfulness granted for existing use for car parking space ancillary to use of 102 Wakefield Road, Lepton

Mr Lamming, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 179, Northgate, Almondbury

Conditional Approval:

K Kaur, building of two-storey extension to rear, 87, Hanby Close, Fenay Bridge

Giles Davies, building of first floor extension to side, 14, Almondbury Close, Almondbury.

Withdrawn:

Lascelles Hall Cricket Club, building of extension to existing cricket pavilion building, Lascelles Hall Cricket Club, Highfield Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield.

Ashbrow

Refused:

Mr and Mrs B Johnson, c/o agent, new two storey side extension and demolition of rear extension, 12, The Muirlands, Bradley, Huddersfield.

Conditional Full Permission:

A Briggs, Installation of disabled access ramp, Top Club, 9, Bracken Hall Road, Sheepridge.

Mr H Rashid, new two storey extension to side and detached tandem garage to rear, 8, Hazel Grove, Fixby, Huddersfield.

Approved:

Woodland Glade Sports Management Company, Work to TPO(s) 03/89, Woodland Glade Leisure Centre, 62, The Green, Bradley.

NANR - Not Required

M Ilyas, proposal for single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse, height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 14, Central Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield.

Mrs R Yasin, proposal for single storey rear extension projecting 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 17, Robin Hood Road, Huddersfield.

Batley East

NANR - Not Required

Mrs Halloran, proposal for new single storey rear extension projecting 5.92m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.2m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.25m, 365, Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley.

Batley West

Conditional Full Permission:

M Humphrys, building of garden shed/workroom, 42, Western Avenue, Birstall, Batley.

Approved:

Cornerstone Telecommunications Ltd, Prior notification for telecommunications installation and associated works (within a Conservation Area), Land at the junction of Cemetery Road and Mayman Lane, Batley

Mr S Ali, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 25, Park Croft, Staincliffe, Batley.

NANR - Not Required

Mr S Ali, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 25, Park Croft, Staincliffe, Batley.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Decisions:

Conditional Approval:

Anne Harris, building of single storey rear extension, 11, Kingsley Crescent, Birkenshaw.

D Brookes, Demolition of existing flat roof extension and building of single storey rear extension, 9, Ghyllroyd Drive, Birkenshaw.

Refused:

D Steward, Demolition of outbuildings and building of extensions, 21, Allen Croft, Birkenshaw.

AEW UK, Prior approval of proposed change of use from offices (Class B1a) to six dwellings (Class C3), Unit 7, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwood Way, Birstall, Batley while similar applications - four dwellings at Unit 3, four dwellings at Unit 5, nine dwellings at Unit 9, four dwellings at Unit 4, four dwellings at Unit 6, were also refused.

Approved:

Greenbelt Ltd, Work to TPO(s) 07a/01/g13, Threelands Play Area, Threelands, Birkenshaw.

NANR - Not Required:

A English, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 3.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.44m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.55m, 961, Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley.

Mr and Mrs J Cross, proposal for a single storey rear extension projecting 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.2 metres. The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.4 metres, 3, Norwood Crescent, Birkenshaw, Bradford.

Cleckheaton

Conditional Approval:

G Jagger, Installation of new door way (within a Conservation Area), 39, New Road East, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

Approved:

Knight Frank, Advertisement consent for building of two illuminated fascia signs, The Lewis Group Limited, Lawrence House, Riverside Drive, Cleckheaton.

Lloyds Pharmacy, installation of four illuminated and non-illuminated signs, Lloyds Pharmacy, 5, Greenside, Cleckheaton.

Tom Wairn, Work to TPO(s) SP2/70, The Beeches, 10, Snelsins Lane, Cleckheaton.

James Royston Arboriculture Ltd, Work to TPO(s) SP2/70, West House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

HSBC Corporate Real Estate, London, Non-material amendment to previous application 2015/91860 for replacement of existing ATM (Listed Building), HSBC, 14, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

Refused:

Glenn Kyte, Work to TPO(s) SP2/70/a6, West House, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

NANR – Not Required:

I Langley, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 6, Moorfield Avenue, Hartshead Moor, Cleckheaton.

Colne Valley

Approved:

Colne Valley Design, Listed Building Consent for internal alterations (within a Conservation Area), Manor House, Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5AU.

J Bamforth, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of single storey rear extension, 11, Crimble Bank, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Conditional Approval:

Yasmeen Bibi, Construction of stone outer leaf to existing gable wall, 148-150, Springdale Street, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield.

James Sinclair, Demolition of existing garage and building of single storey front and side extension, 59, Woodside Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

NANR – Not Required

J and K Ashley and Moore, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwelling-house. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.75m, 2, Roslyn Avenue, Netherton, Huddersfield.

Mrs J Akhtar, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4.5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.5m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, 39/41, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield.

Mr M Shafiq, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 4.2m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.95m, 5, Thornton Lodge Road, Thornton Lodge.

Dalton

Approved:

R Washington, building of two-storey side extension and alterations, 35, Rawthorpe Crescent, Rawthorpe, Huddersfield.

Conditional Approval:

G Holmes, building of single storey side extension, 2, Heaton Avenue, Kirkheaton, Huddersfield.

Shaws (Huddersfield) Ltd, building of containerised boiler house and chimney, Shaw Park Office Centre, Silver Street, Moldgreen, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town Football Club, Change of use from store (D1) to gym, fitness suite and ancillary office accommodation (B1), Huddersfield Town Sports Academy, Canalside Sports Complex, 509, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Removal Or Modification Of Condition(S)

Coal Pension Properties Ltd, Variation of condition 2 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2013/93415 for building of Burger King restaurant with drive-thru service, car parking and associated development (Use Class A3/A5), Leeds Road Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Denby Dale

Refused:

G Fisher, Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to one dwellinghouse and associated operational development, agricultural building opposite Windy Ridge Farm, Denby Lane, Upper Denby, Huddersfield.

Approved:

R Teale, Discharge conditions 3 (facing/roofing materials), 4 (landscaping), 8 (levels), 10 (drainage) on previous permission 2013/92602 for building of detached dwelling with integral garage (modified proposal) next to 23, Rectory Lane, Emley, Huddersfield.

J Wood, Discharge condition 9 (drainage) on previous permission 2015/92756 for building of one dwelling and demolition of outbuildings, Upper Woodhouse Farm, Ash Lane, Emley, Huddersfield.

Withdrawn:

Dr K Deakin, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m, Mouse House, Stringer House Lane, Emley Moor, Huddersfield.

Mr Mihr, Installation of extraction duct, Upper Lane Fisheries, 14, Upper Lane, Emley, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury South

Approved:

Freide, Discharge of condition 9. (drainage) on previous permission no. 2013/90021 for building of detached dwelling, Land Adjacent, 143, Foxroyd Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Conditional Approval:

Mr Khan, building of two storey and single storey rear extension and rear dormer window, 2, Waverley Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

S Robertshaw, building of two-single storey rear extensions, porches to front and side, detached garage to the rear and re-construction of retaining wall and garage to front and side, The Mount, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

S Farnhill, building of single and two storey extensions to one side and rear with a Juliet balcony to the rear, 12, Cowdry Close, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

NANR – Not Required:

M Hamond, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6m, 91, Victoria Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Mr S Mirza, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m, 118, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Dewsbury West

Approved:

Martech UK Ltd, building of two storey offices, production facility and warehouse, Former Calder Works, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.

Conditional Approval:

Z Bi, building of two storey and single storey extensions, 9, Pilgrim Avenue, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Mr M Riaz, Conversion of garage plus new single storey front and two storey rear extensions, 25, Old Mill View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Golcar

Refused:

S Holmes, building of first floor extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation, 6, St Marks View, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Conditional Approval:

J Taylor, building of single storey rear extension and raised decking (within a Conservation Area), 36, Dodlee Lane, Longwood, Huddersfield.

Approved:

J Hillaire, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of rear dormer, 3, Clara Street, Cowlersley, Huddersfield.

John Marriott, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Land adjacent to, Brook Lynn, 5, Chapel Lane, Golcar.

Simon Thornton, Work to trees(s) within a conservation area, 2, Carr Top Lane, Golcar, Huddersfield.

Greenhead

Conditional Approval:

Mr Saleen, building of single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area), 56, Tanfield Road, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Approved:

Mr Ralf, Work to TPO(s) 01/79, 2, Greenroyd Croft, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Mrs Shah, building of first floor extension over garage and two storey rear extension, 6, Greenroyd Croft, Birkby, Huddersfield.

Armitage Sykes LLP, Work to TPO(s) 17/97, Armitage Sykes, 72, New North Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

Mr Bird, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 25, Thornhill Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

Tony Hibbert, Works to Tree(s) within a Conservation Area, 30, Rumbold Road, Edgerton, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

Approved:

Mrs T Hussain, Certificate of lawfulness for existing alterations to convert integral garage to accommodation, 47, Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike.

Paul Cutler, Work to TPO(s) 42/80, Bridge House, 78, Leeds Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

Danielle Hirst, Work to TPO(s) 41/93, 223, Huddersfield Road, Roberttown, Liversedge.

Morrisons Supermarket PLC, Advertisement consent for installation of 21 illuminated and non-illuminated signs, Morrisons, 17, Union Street, Heckmondwike.

IIB Developments, Discharge condition 8 (drainage) on previous permission 2016/90814 for three new dwellings opposite 32, Upper George Street, Heckmondwike.

NANR - Not Required:

Mrs Z Mumtaz, proposal for building of single storey rear extension projecting 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m, 13 Milton Street, Heckmondwike.

Holme Valley North

Withdrawn:

DES Group Ltd, Change of use of dwelling to offices and formation of car park, 80, Huddersfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

S Coxhead, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 21, Oldfield, Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Approved:

DES Group Ltd, Prior notification for building of agricultural building, The Stable Block, Rosewood Mill, Wilshaw Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

John Tulton, Work to TPO(s) 01/96, 23, Gynn Lane, Honley, Holmfirth.

Avril Lock, Work to TPO(s) HO2/51, 94, Ridings Fields, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Discharge condition 4 (retaining wall) on previous permission 2016/91035 for building of three storey rear extension, G Farnell, 23, Hall Close, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Conditional Approval:

P Margaglione, installation of duo-pitch roof to outbuilding, 123, Slaithwaite Road, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Conditional Approval:

Acumen Designers and Architects Ltd., Outline application for building of residential development, land off, Butt Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Dickinson, Formation of off-road parking, Rose Bank, 50 Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

S Dearnley, building of dormer extensions and formation of off-road parking with demolition of boundary wall (within a conservation area), 99, Dunford Road, Holmfirth.

M Clark, installation of raised decking to the rear (within a Conservation Area), 19, Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth.

D Yarnold, building of two-storey extension and demolition of existing garage, Briar Royd, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

J Naylor, Building of cattery, 15, Paris Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Venturian Group, Replacement windows with PVC to all elevations and installation of Juliette balconies to two elevations, Sude Hill Mill, Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

L Gill, building of single-storey extension and retention of temporary portable building, Greyfell, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

R Savin, building of two-storey side extension, Bryn Tor, Modd Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs M and S Norton, building of two-storey rear extension and balcony, 55, Broadfield Park, Holmbridge.

B French, building of single storey side extension (within a Conservation Area), 93, Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

James Weir, building of single storey side and front extensions, Rock House Spikings, Chapelgate, Scholes, Holmfirth.

P and D Marsden, building of single storey extension, Clough Dene, 96, Penistone Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

K Torr, building of single storey side extension, Monrita, Sheffield Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Withdrawn:

Damian Hosker, c/o agent, Demolition of existing dwelling and building of detached dwelling with formation of new entrance (within a Conservation Area), 1, Town Gate, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Approved:

Jones Homes (Yorks) Ltd, Work to TPO(s) 14/13, Southfield Grange, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

J Burdon, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed building of rear dormer, 2, Woodside View, Holmfirth.

Alan Heeley, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 11-13, South Street, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

L. Russell, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 29, Goose Green, Holmfirth.

S Kelly, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2015/90050 for building of outbuilding and extension to existing garage, 5, Square Field, Scholes, Holmfirth.

J Ainley, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2013/90520 for building of single storey extension, 47, Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Mr Williams, Work to TPO(s) 13/84, 9, Briarfield Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Refused:

Mr Gurmit Singh, building of side extension with extended roof and basement, Woodland Fisheries, 72, Springwood Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Tracey Buxton, Formation of off road parking, Rochdene, New Mill Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Approved:

Mr and Mrs M Bullas, Discharge conditions 3 (materials) and 10 (window/door surrounds) on previous permission 2015/90663 for building of two dwellings (within a Conservation Area), Land at, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas, Huddersfield.

T Hills, Change of use from B1 (office) to A2 (financial and professional), installation of replacement office front and window frames (within a Conservation Area), Anderson And Heeley Ltd, 2, Riley Lane, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

R Bateson, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed alterations to convert integral garage to living accommodation and installation of roof lights, 2, Park Drive, Shelley, Huddersfield.

N Fitches, Work to TPO(s) 02/90, 419, Penistone Road, Shelley, Huddersfield.

Part Granted / Part Refused:

Adrian Harris, Work to TPO(s) KB1/49, 5, Coachgates, Flockton, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Conditional Approval:

K Ahmed, building of single storey rear, single storey front and dormer extensions and building of garage and home office to rear, 110, Weatherhill Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield.

Withdrawn:

Ben Stansfield, building of two-storey rear extension and raised decking area, 3, Wheatfield Avenue, Oakes, Huddersfield.

Approved:

Commercial Development Projects Ltd, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission 2016/90613 for Reserved matters application for building of industrial unit on plot A (Plot A1) comprising 6039 sqm for B2 and B8 uses together with 85 parking spaces, service yard and landscaping persuant to planning permission 2014/93136 for demolition of existing buildings, outline application for industrial development (Class B1c B2 or B8) plot A - 14,864 sqm with engineering works to form development plateaux, formation of access from Lindley Moor Road, provision of services and drainage infrastructure. building of industrial unit. Plot B - 4648 sqm unit access from Crosland Road, detailed application (Plot C) for residential development of 252 dwellings with access from Crosland Road, engineering works to create underground drainage attenuation, provision of open space and landscaping, Peat Pond Farm, Lindley Moor Road, Lindley Moor, Huddersfield.

Liversedge and Gomersal

Approval:

Mrs Armitage, Work to TPO(s) SP2/70 within a conservation area, Gomersal Hall, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Mirfield

Split Decision:

Martin Dyson Homes Ltd, Discharge of condition 3 (Materials) 9 (Tree Protection) 11 (Drainage) on previous application 2013/91278 for extension to the time limit to previous permission 2010/91546 for building of two detached dwellings, 8, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Approved:

C/O Agent, Work to TPO(s) 25/78, St Paul’s Church, St Paul’s Terrace, Mirfield.

Nigel Pinder,Work to TPO(s) 15/92,37A, Water Royd Lane, Mirfield.

T Hartley, Work to TPO(s) 95/90, Cote Wall Mews, 2, Sands Lane, Mirfield.

Refused:

Marie Morris, Work to TPO(s) 04/88, 1, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield.

Conditional Approval:

L Siddon, Building of two-storey side extension and alterations, 14, Crossley Close, Mirfield.

Approved:

M Hanson, Certificate of lawfulness for proposed single storey rear extension, 52F, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.

Mrs Justine Walker, Work to TPO(s) 22/95, 11, Cheviot Way, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Noted:

Peter Blackburn, Dead or Dangerous Tree, 34, Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

Newsome

Refused:

A Petrikas, Change of use of basement to form two-bedroom flat, 110, Longley Road, Lowerhouses, Huddersfield.

Approved:

Forshaw Land and Property Group, installation of one illuminated sign, Oldgate House, 2, Oldgate, Huddersfield, Huddersfield, Kirklees.

HSBC Corporate Real Estate, Installation of illuminated and non-illuminated signs (within a Conservation Area), HSBC, 2, Cloth Hall Street, Huddersfield.

Mrs Steer, Work to TPO(s) HU1/74, 18, Wain Park, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.