If you couldn't get enough of Love Island's drama, tongue in cheek commentary - and the islanders favourite phrase 'crack on' - then you can be part of the sun, sea and scandal of the third series.

ITV are looking for 'lively singles' from across the country to take part in next year's show and live in the luxury Spanish villa for a summer of romance.

The aim of the game is to find love with another person in the villa and win the hearts of the British public by convincing viewers your relationship is genuine.

If you're interested in taking part you must be over 18 to apply and hold a passport which is valid from May, 1 2017 to August 31, 2017 and any other travel documentation like a visa.

You must also be available to take part in the programme for up to seven weeks from June to July 2017.

Kick start your application by registering your interest now and ITV will be in touch with more details when casting begins.

The show will be returning to our screens next year but if you are still suffering from withdrawal symptoms and don't fancy taking part in series 3 then the Islanders of 2016 will be taking part in a Christmas special.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2017.