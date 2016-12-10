Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are trying to trace a teenager who police think was involved in a domestic argument on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe on Friday night.

Members of the public saw a distressed woman aged around 18-years-old at 11.53pm outside the Bulls Head pub.

A man thought to be aged in his early 30s and described as 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a grey-coloured top and bottoms was seen to follow her. He had black hair and is described as tanned.

She then left the area in black coloured vehicle. A man was driving the vehicle. He is described as 6ft tall, of a stocky build and with short hair. He was wearing a purple T-shirt and jeans

Officers want to trace the woman to ensure she is OK.

She is described as aged around 18 and possibly Eastern European in appearance. She was wearing dark clothes.

Det Insp Seth Robinson of Kirklees CID, said: "We want to speak to this woman to make sure she is OK and I would appeal directly to her or either of the men described to call police on 101."