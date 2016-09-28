Vegetarian and vegan favourite, Quorn Foods, is recalling its Meat Free Moroccan Soup and Meat Free Red Thai Soup because they contain egg - which is not mentioned on the labels.

This means the products are not suitable for people with a plant-based diet or anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Two flavours of soup contain the egg but a total of four products are being recalled - this is because they have different sell by dates.

Quorn is recalling the products from all UK Sainsbury's stores and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to Sainsbury's.

The company recently extended its line of meat-free foods with a range of meals suitable for vegans, including vegan pieces, breaded fillets and hot and spicy burgers.

However no other products other than the soups are being recalled.

Product details :

Product: Meat Free Moroccan Soup

Pack size: 600g

Use-by date: 14 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Moroccan Soup

Pack size: 600g

Use-by date: 17 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Red Thai Soup

Pack size: 600g

Use-by date: 14 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Red Thai Soup

Pack size: 600g

Use-by date: 17 October 2016

No other Quorn Foods UK products are known to be affected.