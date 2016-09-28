Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Quorn Foods recall soups as vegan friendly products found to contain egg

  • Updated
  • By

Food warning: If you are a vegan or have an allergy to egg this could affect you

Photo credit: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Vegetarian and vegan favourite, Quorn Foods, is recalling its Meat Free Moroccan Soup and Meat Free Red Thai Soup because they contain egg - which is not mentioned on the labels.

This means the products are not suitable for people with a plant-based diet or anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Two flavours of soup contain the egg but a total of four products are being recalled - this is because they have different sell by dates.

Quorn is recalling the products from all UK Sainsbury's stores and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to Sainsbury's.

The company recently extended its line of meat-free foods with a range of meals suitable for vegans, including vegan pieces, breaded fillets and hot and spicy burgers.

However no other products other than the soups are being recalled.

Product details :

Product: Meat Free Moroccan Soup
Pack size: 600g
Use-by date: 14 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Moroccan Soup
Pack size: 600g
Use-by date: 17 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Red Thai Soup
Pack size: 600g
Use-by date: 14 October 2016

Product: Meat Free Red Thai Soup
Pack size: 600g
Use-by date: 17 October 2016

No other Quorn Foods UK products are known to be affected.

Related Tags

Organisations
Sainsbury's

Recommended in New Articles

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent