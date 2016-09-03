The Red Arrows return to Huddersfield on Sunday

The 2013 Southport Airshow over the beach alongside the Pier. The spectacular Red Arrows opening the airshow flying in perfect formation.

Britain's most famous stunt plane squadron The Red Arrows will be flying over Holmfirth on Sunday.

The legendary nine-strong jet team, officially called the RAF Aerobatic Team, will be performing a flypast over the village at 2.39pm on Sunday.

This weekend Holmfirth is holding its Wartime Weekend, at Sands Rec, and the appearance one of the world's most famous aerial display teams is expected to make a nice addition.

The famous red jets will be flying in from west of Rishworth so it is likely that residents of Slaithwaite and Meltham will be able to see the squadron before it reaches Holmfirth.

Mick Shaw captured the Red Arrows flying over Lindley Moor

Following the Holmfirth flypast, the Red Arrows the formation fliers will be headed towards Hope Valley, Peak District, so residents of the upper Holme Valley should also be able to see them.

The Red Arrows team was formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial teams that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

The team, based at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, has nine pilots flying nine BAE Hawk T1As together with 91 support crew members.

Diesel is mixed with a coloured dye and ejected into the jet exhaust to produce trails of red, white or blue smoke.