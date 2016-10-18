Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

TalkTalk customers will face two price hikes this winter - find out what the increases are and when the charges will take effect

  • Updated
  • By

Millions of households will see their bills going up this winter for broadband, TV and phone packages

TalkTalk customers will face two price hikes this winter - one in November and the second in December.

Increases could cost UK households as much as £33 per year for broadband, phone and TV packages.

The telecoms network has said it is currently in the process of getting in touch with customers and letting them know of the price charges.

Package costs will rise on Friday, November 4, while call charges will begin to take effect on Thursday, December 1.

Package charges and new prices from 4 November:

  • Line rental is going up from £17.70 to £18.95.
  • Value line rental (for 12 months) is going up from £191.16 to £204.66.
  • Value line rental (for 18 months) is going up from £270.81 to £289.93.
  • Simply Broadband is going up from £7.50 to £9.
  • Essentials TV (incl broadband) is going up from £10 to £11.50.
  • Plus TV (incl broadband) is going up from £20 to £24.50.

Changes in calling rates from 1 December:

  • Call connection fee is going up from 17p to 18p.
  • UK calling out of any bundle package is going up from 11.5p to 12.5p.

A statement on the TalkTalk website says: "In continuing to bring our customers the things that matter, like 100% totally unlimited broadband, investing in our network to increase internet speeds, free phone privacy features and more TV content, some of our prices are increasing.

"However, around half of our customers can avoid our price increase by switching to our brand new fixed low price plans and in many cases pay less than what they pay today."

Comments
Show more comments

Recommended in New Articles

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent