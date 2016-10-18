TalkTalk customers will face two price hikes this winter - one in November and the second in December.

Increases could cost UK households as much as £33 per year for broadband, phone and TV packages.

The telecoms network has said it is currently in the process of getting in touch with customers and letting them know of the price charges.

Package costs will rise on Friday, November 4, while call charges will begin to take effect on Thursday, December 1.

Package charges and new prices from 4 November:

Line rental is going up from £17.70 to £18.95.

is going up from £17.70 to £18.95. Value line rental (for 12 months) is going up from £191.16 to £204.66.

is going up from £191.16 to £204.66. Value line rental (for 18 months) is going up from £270.81 to £289.93.

is going up from £270.81 to £289.93. Simply Broadband is going up from £7.50 to £9.

is going up from £7.50 to £9. Essentials TV (incl broadband) is going up from £10 to £11.50.

is going up from £10 to £11.50. Plus TV (incl broadband) is going up from £20 to £24.50.

Changes in calling rates from 1 December:

Call connection fee is going up from 17p to 18p.

UK calling out of any bundle package is going up from 11.5p to 12.5p.

A statement on the TalkTalk website says: "In continuing to bring our customers the things that matter, like 100% totally unlimited broadband, investing in our network to increase internet speeds, free phone privacy features and more TV content, some of our prices are increasing.

"However, around half of our customers can avoid our price increase by switching to our brand new fixed low price plans and in many cases pay less than what they pay today."