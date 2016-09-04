Login Register
Where's the cheapest place to live around Huddersfield?

  • By

Properties in Paddock and Lockwood among the cheapest in town

Pearl Street, Batley
Pearl Street, Batley

Some of the cheapest places to buy a house in Kirklees and Calderdale can be revealed.

When it comes to cut-price homes, cut-price properties can be found in Lockwood and Paddock, in Huddersfield.

According to Land Registry figures for July, the least expensive property in Kirklees was 35 North Street, Lockwood, which sold for £38,500.

In Calderdale, the least expensive was 78 Hartley Street, Halifax, which sold for £25,000.

Estate agents in Huddersfield said the housing market remained busy despite the uncertainty caused by the vote for the UK to leave the European Union.

Here's the full list:

Least expensive - Kirklees:

35 North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield, HD1 3UA, a terrace house, sold for £38,500 on July 25

16 The Crossings, Batley, WF17 0NE, a flat, sold for £45,000 on July 14

26 Pearl Street, Batley, WF17 8HJ, a terrace house, sold for £52,500 on July 11

10 Cross Church Street, Paddock, Huddersfield, HD1 4SN, a terrace house, sold for £58,000 on July 4

Flat 4, 71, Wood Lane, Huddersfield, HD4 6PT, a flat, sold for £60,000 on July 8 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession)

One of the rooms at 26 Pearl Street, Batley

Least expensive - Calderdale:

78 Hartley Street, Halifax, HX1 4BA, a terrace house, sold for £25,000 on July 15

12 Grove Street South, Halifax, HX1 4LD, a terrace house, sold for £39,000 on July 20

5 Rosebery Street, Todmorden, OL14 8LS, a terrace house, sold for £45,000 on July 8

21 Claremount Road, Halifax, HX3 6NX, a terrace house, sold for £46,000 on July 5

16 Victoria Terrace, Halifax, HX1 4DQ, a terrace house, sold for £49,000 on July 5 (This sale may have been a buy-to-let, a transfer to a company, or a repossession).

