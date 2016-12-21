Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The top baby names for Yorkshire’s newest arrivals have been revealed.

And with traditional favourites remaining at the top of the list, there are some more unusual choices seeing a surge in popularity.

The trend in names has been recorded over the past three years, with the most recent figures taken for 2015.

Amelia and Oliver remained firm favourites for new parents in Yorkshire.

Amelia has taken the top title for four years in a row, while Oliver has taken the lead for three years.

But while traditional names come top, statistics showed parents were opting for something a little different.

Rayan, Chester and Parker saw the biggest boost, with a 450% rise in babies given the name Rayan over the past three years.

Four boys were given the name in 2013, which rose to 22 last year.

For the girls, Harper, Teddy and Thea also saw huge rises in popularity. Other names growing in popularity included Ada, Koby and Ezra.

Among other names in the current top ten include Muhammed, Charlie, Jack, Jacob and George for boys, while Olivia, Emily, Ava Isla and Poppy were some of the most popular for little girls.

In 2015, there were 697,852 live births in England and Wales, with over 27,000 different boys’ names and over 35,000 different girls’ names registered.