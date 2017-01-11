Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers have been asked to help solve the mystery of these old photographs.

The plea comes from Jessica Haney who runs self-catering provider Natural Retreats which operates the Inn at John O’Groats.

Jessica said: “We recently received an email from a couple in Australia who are desperate to track down the story behind a selection of photographs they’ve been handed down from their relatives.

“The photographs show a group of family and friends who had travelled up and down the Great British coast and country and are even pictured outside John O’Groats in 1932. The only clue we have to their whereabouts is a hand-written postcard that addresses ‘ Mr Joe Stogley (?), Beaumont Street, Longwood, Huddersfield.’

“It would be great to find out who they were, if they were local to Huddersfield and whether their descendants are still local.”

So if you can help at all please email andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk