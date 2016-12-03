Coal seam found in Bradley in 1954

Coal seam found in Bradley in 1954

Memories were stirred after the Examiner revealed how a coal seam was unearthed under a demolished Huddersfield pub.

The Examiner reported how a four-inch miniature coal seam was found during excavations under the former Badger pub in Bradley.

Examiner readers recalled how coal was also discovered nearby on the site of what became the Bradley estate.

Workmen found the coal when they were digging out the foundations for the estate in 1954. Youngsters loved the find and were pictured filling buckets with lumps of coal.

Contractors demolished the former Badger pub in the summer after it had been empty for around six years.

Planning permission was granted for a 43-bed care home and work crews started digging out the site several weeks ago.

The coal seam was spotted by Examiner reader Paul Jackson, of Bradley, who was thrilled at the find.

He said it brought to life Huddersfield’s industrial past.