Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield nostalgia: 100 years since the start of Syngenta

The Huddersfield site is still a globally important manufacturing facility

This year marks 100 since the start of the company which was to become Syngenta.

Over the last century the products manufactured at the sprawling site on Leeds Road have been incredibly varied, ranging from dyes to chemicals to products that protect crops and even textiles such as nylon.

This week's nostalgia, packed with old photos, gives you an insight into Syngenta’s past.

Formerly known as ICI, it has also been one of Huddersfield’s biggest employers – at its height there were 4,000 people working there – and over the years has employed countless thousands of local people.

King George signing the visitors' book on a visit ICI in Huddersfield in 1918

To mark its centenary it will be staging a ticket-only open day on Sunday, September 18, so people can find out more about its long and award-winning history.

The company on Leeds Road will be holding an open day on Sunday, September 18 – but people must pre-book first as entry is by ticket only.

In 1916 work began on Dalton Meadows to construct a dye factory, urgently needed to provide materials for our soldiers during the First World War and before long thousands of people were producing dyes used all over the world.

Now, 100 years later, the Huddersfield site is still a globally important manufacturing facility producing premium brand crop protection products which are used in 120 countries around the world to help farmers protect crops from disease and pests, to increase harvests and therefore help feed a growing world population.

