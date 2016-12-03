Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villages and towns across Huddersfield are gearing up for Christmas and many have already had their lights switch-on, while others have had street fairs and Santa parades.

Our gallery of archive photos this week looks back at how we marked Christmas in decades gone by.

Were community and church events a little more formal in times gone by? Some of the participants certainly seem to be dressed up.

Big local employers would often throw parties for their staff and for the children of staff - and local youth organisations pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion.

Our photos show Christmas parties and festivities going back to the 1940s, 1950s and onwards.

Can you spot yourself in any of the photographs?