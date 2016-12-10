Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Across Huddersfield, the countdown to Christmas is being celebrated at people's homes, in community centres, schools, offices and factories.

For many, it will mean putting up a Christmas tree, decorating it and switching on the all important lights.

Villages and towns across the Huddersfield district have been marking the advent of Christmas with traditional events such as light switch-ons for many years.

These community events, featuring carol singing, minced pies and mulled wine - and Santa - have attracted hundreds of people.

This week we have taken a look back to Christmas lights switch-on events from times gone by, ranging from the 1962 up to the early 2000s.

There are photos from Marsden, Slaithwaite, Holmfirth, Mirfield and elsewhere.

Can you spot a friend, relative or neighbour?

If you can, why not tag them on the Facebook?