Christmas is upon us so this week we are looking back at visits from the main man, Santa Claus, down the years.

He popped into schools, mingled with shoppers in the town centre, including at the Kayes store, and visited villages across the district.

Photos taken in November 1962 reveal that crowds of people turned out to see Santa Claus visit the Kayes store in King Street. The excited faces include mums and dads as well as lots of children of all ages.

Our pictures were taken as early as 1949 in Almondbury and there are also snapshots of life in Kirkheaton, Newsome and the town centre.

