Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1965

The year 1965 saw the death of Winston Churchill and the arrest of identical brothers Ronnie and Reggie Kray on suspicion of running a protection racket in London.

In February, Sir Stanley Matthews played his final First Division game at the age of 50 years and five days.

In April, the Pennine Way officially opened and later that month Manchester United won the Football League First Division.

July saw Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs escape from Wandsworth Prison.

In Huddersfield, Examiner photographers captured the aftermath of heavy rain in December which left river levels dangerously swollen and caused flooding in some areas, including Honley.

There was also some severe winter weather which was captured by Examiner snappers.

