The year 1987 saw Margaret Thatcher re-elected and the kidnapping in Lebanon of Terry Waite.

It also saw a number of disasters, including the sinking of the Herald of Free Enterprise, the Hungerford massacre and the fire at King's Cross.

There were lots of things happening in Huddersfield, as these archive photos show.

Fund raising continued for the Examiner's Bodyscanner Appeal, with schools, churches, youth clubs and community groups all playing their part in raising the cash.

