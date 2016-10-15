Login Register
Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1988

  • By

We've dipped into the archives for our latest nostalgic gallery

This week's Huddersfield nostalgia gallery goes back to 1988 - are you pictured in our gallery?

It was the year that the Bank of England £1 note ceased to be legal tender and plans were unveiled for Europe's tallest skyscraper to be built at Canary Wharf.

In sport, golfer Sandy Lyle became the first British winner of the US Masters.

Graeme Hick made English cricket history by scoring 405 runs in a county championship match.

Locally, Huddersfield Town goalkeeper, Lee Martin, joined children in Linthwaite who were raising money to improve play facilities.

Lee Martin and his brother, Dean, who plays for Halifax, agreed to help because both live in the village and used to play at the Upper Clough side as youngsters

