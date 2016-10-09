Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1990

This week's Huddersfield nostalgia gallery goes back to 1990 — are you pictured?

We've gone back into the archives for these super snaps from 26 years ago (yes, you read that right, it really has been 26 years since 1990).

The start of the 1990s was certainly eventful — the Hubble Space Telescope was sent into orbit, Nelson Mandela was released from prison and Margaret Thatcher resigned as Prime Minister after more than 11 years in the job.

Meanwhile in Huddersfield, determined army cadets pulled a landrover up Castle Hill, the Examiner's Junior Journalist competition continued and Brownies and Guides got shiny new uniforms!

Pupils in Scapegoat Hill built their own hot air balloon, a panto raised hundreds for charity (after raising the curtain!) and a 16-year old Huddersfield Royal Infirmary catering assistant was elected Huddersfield's Youth of the Year.

Take a look through our 1990 gallery above.