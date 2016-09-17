Login Register
Huddersfield nostalgia: A look back to 1991

See if you recognise anyone in this week's gallery

It was the year of the Gulf War and an IRA mortar attack against 10 Downing Street which blew out windows of the cabinet room.

In March, the Birmingham Six were released after their convictions for the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham were quashed.

And in December Stella Rimington became the first female director general of MI5.

In Huddersfield Cub Scouts from the Huddersfield South West district had a challenging day at Bradley Wood camp site in September.

About 60 boys from Golcar, Crosland Hill, Paddock, Marsden, Linthwaite, Scapegoat Hill, Milnsbridge, Longwood, Newsome and Crosland Moor packs took part in the district's first ever cub challenge day. They also had some activities at Scammonden.

They sampled sailing, canoeing, orienteering, backwoods cooking, knotting, abseiling and woggle-making.

They day of events was part of the Cub Scout Adventure Challenge, launched at the beginning of the year and every boy who took part received a certificate.

Nina Hossain in our 1989 gallery Compo pictured in our gallery from 1985 Miss Examiner 1989 Sadie Lewis Capt marshmallow saves the day in 1990
