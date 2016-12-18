Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nativities have been staged in schools in and around Huddersfield for many years, as youngsters prepare for the festive season and share the story of Christmas.

This week's nostalgia gallery takes a look back at our photos of nativities through the years, featuring children dressed as angles, wise men and so on.

The costumes may have changed a little over the years but the delight on the children's face is much the same.

We have scoured the archives for shots of these events, ranging from the middle part of the 20th century to the 2000s.

A handful of the photos were taken in the 1940s and 1950s and include nativity scenes staged by brownies and nursery-age children.

Take a look through the photos and tag your friends, family and colleagues on Facebook.

The pictures include photos from schools in Milnsbridge, Dalton, Outlane, Helme, Honley, Lindley, Rastrick, Reinwood, Stile Common, Almondbury and Wellhouse.