This week we are beating the January blues with a host of lovely photos from pantomimes.

Our photographs range from traditional nursery rhymes in the 1950s to gloriously colourful pantos staged in the 2000s.

There are animals, children and even giant vegetables.

Our gallery of pictures include Turn Again Theatre's Alice in Wonderland panto which was staged in Holmfirth in January 2006.

There are photos of Huddersfield Light Opera Company, Lindley Women's Voluntary Service members who are pictured milking a panto cow in November 1954.

In February 1953, we covered the Southgate Methodist panto which was based on the nursery rhyme Jack and Jill.

Look out for the photos of Penistone Theatre Group and Moldgreen United Reform Church.

And way back in 1954 we captured the children of Sheepridge in panto and also caught up with panto players in Meltham that year too.

In 1960 we photographed Milton Congregational Church and in 2006 it was the turn of the Doreen France Dancers who took parts in Honley Players panto, Dick Whittington, in 2006.

Don't forget to tag friends and family on Facebook if you spot them in our gallery.