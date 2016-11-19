Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our collection of archive photographs take us back to a harsh winter which not all readers will be able to remember.

For those around in 1946-47 and 1963, the cold snap just went on and on.

Those freezing cold days and heavy snow live long in the memory.

The winter of 1946-47 was the coldest in three centuries and caused severe hardships in terms of the economy and living conditions.

The winter of 1962-63 - also known as the Big Freeze of 1963 - saw temperatures plummet and lakes and rivers began to freeze over. The cold spell gripped the country for several months.

Have a look at the photos and let us know your memories of those years. Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?