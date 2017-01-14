Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This group of women are pictured possibly on their way to a rally in the late 1930s.

The brilliantly clear photo was taken shortly before World War Two and the group are believed to be standing on the steps to Huddersfield railway station.

They are all members of the NSPA – and Huddersfield historian Vivien Teasdale is now anxious to find out more about the organisation in Huddersfield.

She said: “There are a lot of mums/grandmas here that someone might recognise.”

If you can shed any more light on the photo – including what NSPA stands for and why their poster demands a fairer deal – please email

andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk