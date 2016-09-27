Recreating the opening ceremony of Meltham Town Hall Feb 1898 for the blue plaque launch

Meltham now has its own blue plaque trail.

It has been created by Meltham Walkers Are Welcome to highlight the many wonderful buildings and churches that were built in Meltham in the 1800s by the Brook Family and other wealthy philanthropists.

The Brook family came to Meltham in the early 1770s and established a cotton mill providing work for more than 4,000 people in its heyday.

The Brooks were a very benevolent family who provided work, housing, schools, hospitals, churches as well as a convalescent home and nearby landscaped areas for relaxation and exercise.

Their philosophy even predated Titus Salt in their endowments to the working people of Meltham. Other local families in Meltham also followed suit, including the Hirsts and Carlile families.

The Mayor of Meltham, Pat Maxfield, launched Meltham’s Blue Plaque trail to a very enthusiastic group of around 100 walkers. This was followed by a guided walk of around two miles following a route map prepared by David Pattern of Huddersfield Exposed, a group dedicated to exploring Huddersfield’s history.

Elaine Johnson one of the Brook family descendants travelled up from London for the walk launch.

Opening ceremony of Meltham Town Hall Feb 1898

The blue plaques are placed on many historic buildings such as Meltham Town Hall, The First National School, St Bartholomews Church, The Oddfellows Hall, Bank Buildings, Meltham’s first Co-Op at Meltham Mills, Meltham Mills School, St James Church, Meltham Hall, Durker Roods and Carlile Community Hub buildings with St Marys Church at Wilshaw and Christ Church, Helme also available as walk detours.

Meltham Walkers Are Welcome was founded to help keep the paths and tracks in Meltham open and to bring people into the village to enjoy the countryside and use local facilities.

They hold monthly free guided walks around the Meltham and details can be found on their Facebook page – Meltham Walkers are Welcome or on the website – see www.walkingmeltham.com .