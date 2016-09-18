Login Register
Memories of coach crash disaster in Holmfirth in 1947

Police sergeant tried desperately to save passengers

Bolsterstone choirs darkest day was in 1947 when a coach taking members to a concert crashed down a hill into a warehouse in Holmfirth, killing eight people and injuring 13.

A recent feature on a coach crash tragedy in Holmfirth in 1947 has sparked memories from one of the families most involved.

In October 1947 nine members of Bolsterstone Male Voice Choir were killed and 13 injured when a coach taking members to a concert at Holmfirth Civic Hall crashed down a hill into a warehouse in the centre of the town.

Caroline Gruber-Prince contacted us to say her grandfather, Sgt Max Gruber, who was a police sergeant in Holmfirth, was one of the first on the scene and tried to rescue passengers.

And her father, Michael, who was nine at the time, was out shopping with his mum when the crash happened.

Sergeant Max Gruber who was involved in the rescue at the Holmfirth coach crash disaster in October 1947

Caroline said: “My grandfather, Max George Gruber, was police sergeant Gruber 1442 in Holmfirth at the time and was involved in the rescue on top of the collapsed building assisted by boy scouts and volunteers in rescuing of those trapped on the coach.

“There was a photograph taken at the time in my late grandfather’s possession but it has been mislaid over the years. In fact, it was while I was trying to see if there was a copy of this photograph online as I wanted it as a gift for my father that I came across your article.

“After the incident, what was left of the coach was parked in spare land opposite the Holmfirth Cinema. It was a terrible tragedy which my father says he will never forget and his sympathy goes out to all the relatives of the families involved.

Michael Gruber who was shopping at the time of the coach crash disaster in Holmfirth in October 1947

“If anyone has a copy of the photograph with my grandfather on top of the building during the rescue operation that would be wonderful.”

Max was married to Gladys and she died in 1984 and Max died in 1991.

Anyone who can help should email andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk or phone 01484 437761.

Holmfirth police house, 14 South View, New Mill Road, Holmfirth in 1947. Michael Gruber is sat on the wall with his two sisters Margaret (front) and Mollie

Previous Articles

Do you know anyone who remembers the Holmfirth tragedy of 1947?

Dunford Road, Holmfirth

Nine died in coach disaster at the bottom of Dunford Road

