It’s amazing how old photographs spark so many memories among readers.

Our picture showed a choir in full voice in Huddersfield in 1960 ... and that’s all we knew about the photograph until we were contacted by Geoffrey Lockwood from New Mill.

And if anyone should know more about this photograph it’s Geoffrey who is organist at Christ Church, New Mill, chairman of Holmfirth Musical Festival and conductor of Holmfirth Choral Society.

He said: “Although I was only 10 at the time I was probably present at this event. It was not a concert, but Holmfirth Feast Sing during its heyday.

“The “scratch” choir was made up of whoever wished to turn up on the day and sing – mostly local church and chapel choir members. Likewise, the substantially sized orchestra was open to anyone.

“I have a copy of the programme for the 1960 Sing which notes that “teas are provided for Instrumentalists” and that “instrumentalists are reminded that low pitch will be played.” Brass band instruments at that time were tuned approximately a semitone higher than orchestral instruments; playing the two together was not recommended.

“The conductor shown was the late Leslie Kendall Green who conducted Holmfirth Sing for many years and was one of the founders of its sister organisation, the Holmfirth Musical Festival, which still flourishes annually in October, although the last Sing was in 1990 which I conducted.

“To the front left, facing the camera (and apparently chatting while the music is ongoing) is his brother, the late Leonard Green, who was my predecessor as organist at New Mill Church from 1953 to 1971.

“The Sings were not concerts so much as religious gatherings. The music consisted of eight hymns – one a composition of the conductor – plus choruses from oratorios and presiding for prayers in 1960 was the Rev R C Gooch.”

Geoffrey added: “These days it’s difficult for organisations to recruit committee members as few want to be involved or committed to such activities. The programme in 1960 names 12 officers and a further 32 members of the Sing Council. Sings were organised not just for the enjoyment of their participants but there would always be a collection for various charities.

“Holmfirth Sing had raised over £1,400 for Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and more than £1,000 for the Holme Valley Memorial Hospital over the years from 1882 when it started to 1960. In 1960 £85 was collected and distributed to 18 different charities.

Back in the 1960s Sings were popular events, but only one to my knowledge remains in this area – that at Longwood where a much smaller team of enthusiasts works hard to maintain this almost dead tradition.

“They’ve modernised the format, but certainly the Sing last September drew a good crowd and was much appreciated. Long may it continue.”