It was a shot in the dark ... but Examiner readers rarely let us down when it comes to nostalgia.

We’ve solved the mystery of these old photographs sent to us by Jessica Haney who works for self-catering provider Natural Retreats which operates the inn at John O’Groats.

Natural Retreats had recently received an email from a couple in Australia who were desperate to track down the story behind a selection of photographs they’ve been handed down from their relatives.

The photographs show a group of family and friends who had travelled up and down the Great British coast and country and are even pictured outside John O’Groats in 1932. The only clue we have to their whereabouts is a hand-written postcard that addresses ‘Mr Joe Stogley (?), Beaumont Street, Longwood , Huddersfield.’

Huddersfield historian Sandra Stocks from Kirkheaton Family History Group revealed the surname’s not Stogley, but Hogley.

She said: “I think the postcard is addressed to Mr J Hogley. In 1911, Joseph Hogley and his wife Annie were living at 14 Beaumont Street, Huddersfield. I think they had a son, Bernard Thomas Hogley, in 1913. Bernard married in Huddersfield in 1945 and died in Ipswich in 2000. I believe he had two daughters but can’t be certain.

“Joseph Hogley was born in 1875, son of John Bernard and Susan Hogley. He had two sisters and three brothers, one of whom was Percy Hogley, a druggist. One of the photos shows a man standing outside a shop with the name P Hogley, Druggist above the door so I assume this would be Percy.

“In 1911 Percy was living in Earby in Lancashire with his wife Agnes and daughter Catherine Margaret. He was a pharmacist. The postcard seems to have been signed by Percy and sent from Earby but I can’t read the date on the postmark.

“Joseph Hogley died in 1932. There appear to be members of the Hogley family still living in Huddersfield so maybe someone may recognise some of these names or the photos in the Examiner.

“Also, the vehicle on one of the photos has a registration number beginning CX which I’m sure someone will have noticed were the registration letters for Huddersfield.”

Cynthia Daniel from Salendine Nook is related to the Hogleys as her great grandma was Susan Hogley’s sister.

She said: “Joseph Hogley was buried in the graveyard at Salendine Nook Baptist Chapel and was a well known local cricketer.”

Cynthia said John Hogley had a brother, Stephen Hogley, who was a renowned artist in Huddersfield.

Examiner reader Lynn Groves added: “On the 1911 Census there is a Joseph and his wife Annie Hogley living at 14 Beaumont Street, Huddersfield. They were both aged 35 and had been married four years and no children.

“Further investigation shows that Joseph was the son of John Bernard and Susan Hogley and had siblings Hannah, Ellen, Percy, Arthur and Gertrude.”