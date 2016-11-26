Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Market Place lies at the heart of the town centre, bustling with shoppers, diners and workers hurrying to businesses across Huddersfield.

We've taken a look back through the Examiner archives and discovered that it has always been awash with activity - from spaghetti eating contests to Morris Dancing, kissing booths, photography competitions and more.

This week's nostalgia gallery features images of Market Place from the 1950s and 1960s.

From a Huddersfield heatwave to a robot marching through town, these nostalgic snaps capture some of the events and characters that graved the square.

Huge crowds also gathered for solemn Remembrance and Good Friday services.

Can you spot anyone you recognise? Are you featured in our gallery? Take a look through the pictures above.