Patients recovering at Huddersfield War Hospital during World War One. But just where was the hospital?

A history group has appealed for Examiner readers’ help to identify where this World War One photograph was taken.

This postcard was recently bought from eBay by Kirkburton History Group in Kirkburton and it is written in pencil on the back that it was taken at Huddersfield War Hospital.

Bu it’s got them puzzled.

Group spokesman Roger Armitage said: “It is definitely not Kirkburton as that was brick built with metal trusses whereas the postcard has wooden hammer beams. It is not the main hospital at Royds Hall. However, someone mentioned that the Huddersfield hospital had an annexe at Paddock so it might be there.

“It’s definitely not Shepley as the hospital was located in a large house and the postcard looks as though it is a church or school hall - probably not a school hall as I can’t see that a school would have been closed to set up a hospital.”

Roger says the list of auxiliary military hospitals in Huddersfield from the Red Cross archives includes Denby Dale, Durker Roods, Holmfirth, Kirkburton, Lepton, Lightridge House at Fixby, Royds Hall (main hospital) and Shepley.

Anyone who can shed light on the photo please email Andrew Hirst at andrew.hirst@examiner.co.uk