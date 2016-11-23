Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hidden tales of everyday people during World War One are being unlocked and displayed around Kirklees.

A new heritage project is installing posters featuring untold stories from folk across the borough.

After the war, many families never spoke about what happened to them, choosing to put it behind them and carry on, in a typical British way.

However, those taking part in this project have discovered that their ancestors all had special stories to tell.

Stories include couples that met and fell in love in military hospitals, the experiences of munitions workers and medics, tales of conscientious objectors and stories of families being plunged into poverty by the death of a husband or father.

All these people’s lives were changed utterly by the war, and mostly away from the battlefield.

The first posters have gone on display at Huddersfield Bus Station and over the coming months 20 different posters will be on display for commuters to read.

‘One in Every Family: local stories from WW1’ – is a Kirklees Council Community Heritage project.

The council is also looking for more places to display the posters. Anyone who can help should email isobel.holland@kirklees.gov.uk