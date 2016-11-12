Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a school that has been at the heart of village life for 200 years.

Now a new book complied by local historian Peter Marshall details the long history of Honley School.

Peter, a member of Honley Civic Society, reveals that the original building in 1816 was converted cottages near the centre of Honley but it was soon too small and a new building was built opposite in School Lane – soon to become School Street.

That was opened in 1846, as testified by the inscription over the door, and today provides schooling for Honley infants.

Always under the wing of the nearby St Mary’s church, the school was constantly growing and several extensions have been added over the years.

Peter’s book, simply called Honley National School, covers the period from 1816 to 1952 has been published by Honley Civic Society based on research by a late member, Bob Etherington.

A teacher himself, Bob was fascinated by the detail in the school rolls and made copious notes of the mundane and the remarkable things that happened in it.

These notes have been combed through by Peter and he has produced a revealing history of life, not just at the school but in the village as a whole over the 135 years.

One teacher was given leave of absence to tour the world in 1911 with the famous Sheffield Choir under Henry Coward while the brother-in-law of another was the inspiration for Edward Elgar’s Nimrod, part of his renowned Enigma Variations.

Teachers travelled great distances to reach the school. The head of the girls’ school at the end of the 19th century travelled every day on the first train from Wakefield to get to Honley.

Some teachers made their mark on the village like George Borwell, who participated in many local activities and was known for his kindly letters to his former pupils who were in France during the Great War.

With more than 60 illustrations the book is packed with insight into a village school and the people who worked and were taught there.

It costs £8.50 from Holmfirth Library, Holme Valley News and Waterstones. You can also buy it direct from Honley Civic Society at honleycivicsociety@outlook.com.

Honley Civic Society will be selling all their books at the Family History Day at Cathedral House on November 12, Honley Infants’ School Fair on November 27 and Honley Christmas Market on December 3.