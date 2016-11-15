Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major who served with a Yorkshire regiment and won the Victoria Cross in World War One has been honoured with a postbox.

Major Henry Kelly, of the Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regiment, was the great uncle of Examiner columnist Denis Kilcommons’ wife, Maria.

Major Kelly was a postal worker before joining the army in 1914 as a private. He was promoted though the ranks and joined the Dukes as an officer and was awarded his VC in 1916.

The inscription that has been added to the post box near Collyhurst War Memorial in Manchester reads: “Major Henry Kelly, VC, MC and Bar. Born in Collyhurst, Manchester, The Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding) Regiment, and Postal Worker. Awarded the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery in an attack near Le Sars, France, on October 4, 1916.

“He twice rallied his company under the heaviest fire and finally led the only three available men into the enemy trench. They remained bombing until two of them had become casualties and enemy reinforcements had arrived. He then carried his Company Sergeant Major, who had been wounded, back to our trenches, a distance of 70 yards, and subsequently three other soldiers. He set a fine example of gallantry and endurance.”

Major Kelly would have served alongside men from the traditional recruiting areas of Huddersfield and Halifax.

Maria and Denis, who live in Honley, attended the dedication along with Royal Mail Delivery Director for Manchester Ady Fielding who said: “We’re delighted to be dedicating this postbox in honour of Major Henry Kelly on the centenary of his brave actions. His selfless act of courage saved lives.”

Major Kelly was wounded twice during the war and was awarded the Military Cross and Bar for two actions with the Dukes in Italy. He also received the Belgian Croix de Guerre and the French Medaille Militaire.

He left the army in 1920 and moved to Ireland to serve in the Irish National Army during the Irish Civil War (1922-23), helped train the newly formed force and became chief of staff for overseas operations in the Free State Army.

In 1936 he joined the International Brigade to fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War. His rank was Commandente Generale and he was awarded the Grand Laurelled Cross of San Fernando. His VC and other medals are displayed in The Duke of Wellington’s Regimental Museum in Halifax. He died in 1960.

Major Kelly’s sister, Mary, was Maria’s grandmother. She married Manchester businessman Tony Colaluca and moved to Blackpool.

Maria says: “Uncle Henry came to live with us when I was about 10. Sadly at that time he was suffering from mental illness but I remember him fondly. I’m proud that the centenary of Uncle Henry’s VC action has been marked in this way. He was, and remains, a legend in our family.”