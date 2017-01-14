Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Honley ambulanceman is anxious to trace old workmates who were involved in making a film in the early 1970s about life on the 999 frontline.

The film never had a soundtrack and now Geoff Milnes wants to add one with help from his former colleagues.

He said: “I would like to trace members of the West Riding County Ambulance Service from the early 1970s with whom I worked for several years.

“I moved away from the Huddersfield area some 10 years ago, live in Skegness and have lost contact with anyone from the service. I am trying to put together elements to complete a project which started in Honley in 1972.

“Following the station putting a crew and ambulance into Honley Carnival the previous year, a group of the lads got together to make a film. We threw a few quid in each out of our own pockets, got permission from headquarters, then in Birkenshaw, to use station premises and an ambulance for the project.

“Over quite a few months, a lot of shift swapping, buckets of tea and a lot of laughs, we managed to put together a film of a day in the life of an ambulanceman called Someone Needs Help which lasts just over 45 minutes.

“The original 8mm film is now in the Yorkshire Film Archive for preservation but, thankfully, they digitised the original and let us have a copy which I have recently come across following a house move.

“The original, although in colour, did not have any audio track as it was shot on home cine and I am looking to add a soundtrack to the film. To this end, I would like to contact anyone from the original Honley staff who could help me put together a voice over to complement the visuals.

“As a footnote, some years later parts of the film were put together by Yorkshire TV for a programme called The Way We Were. These clips were interspersed with interviews with a couple of staff who both contributed and took part in the original – Fred Williams and Clifford Lord.”

Contact Geoff Milnes at geoff@geoffmilnes.com