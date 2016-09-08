Were you in class 1R at Colne Valley High School?

The class of ‘66 are set for a joyous reunion with their former teacher.

Ex-pupils of Colne Valley High School in Linthwaite who made up class 1R when they arrived at the school as 11-year-olds in 1966 have been invited to a barbecue at the home of Brian Moriarty, 73, the man who was their form teacher throughout their time at the school.

So far, organiser Lesley Schofield has been able to get in touch with about half of the 33 students who made up 1R all those years ago but is keen to make sure as few as possible get marked absent on the day of the get-together on Sunday, October 18.

The barbecue is being hosted by Mr Moriarty – who taught history at the school – and his wife Margaret.

Lesley was one of four girls from Saddleworth who travelled by bus to attend Colne Valley High. She said: “We’ve all kept in touch – but those hills between here and Huddersfield mean we’ve lost contact with some of the others. So far we’ve only managed to track down the girls. We want to hear from the lads who used to sit at the back of class playing cards!”

Said Lesley: “We stayed together all the time we were at Colne Valley. It was 50 years ago when we started at the school and we must have been good because Mr Moriarty asked if he could remain our form teacher all the way through, which was highly unusual.

“He was only 12 years older than us and had only just come out of university. He was very kind. Everyone loved him to bits. He took us on trips and even organised parties for pupils and their parents.”

Former classmates can contact Lesley on 01457 871130 or 01744 730736