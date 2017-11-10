Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time for a curry as we’ve not done one for a while, so we gave one I’ll dub ‘the taste Tardis’ a test run.

This is Karahi Lounge on Manchester Road at Thornton Lodge – a restaurant that looks deceptively small from the outside.

But step inside and it becomes bigger than you think with more than enough room to ‘swing a cat’ - where on earth did such a daft saying come from? - not that the staff would thank you for taking in a cat and swinging it around. The cat wouldn’t be too pleased either. Nor the RSPCA come to think of it.

Something struck us the moment we sat down. The redish chairs they have. They sure are comfortable - one of the most comfortable I’ve sat in for a long time in a restaurant. Plenty of room on the table, too, for all the dishes that’ll be coming our way.

It’s smartly done out inside and the lighting is spot-on - neither too light nor too dark.

Another big plus is you can take your own booze.

It’s an extensive menu, ranging from the old-school through to a section of house specials and then another called chef specials and, what’s this?, a list of highly recommended dishes too and then a list called signature vegetarian dishes. It was starting to sound like a special place and there is certainly stuff on there to satisfy all tastes.

One we wouldn’t be trying was Maghaz Chatpata, brain cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, garlic and mixed spices. Yes, you read it right. I can’t think I’ve ever seen that on a menu before.

There were four of us - me, wife Ruth and friends Mark and Shirley who love a curry.

So we went kind of traditional with our starters and I opted for a special sizzler for one (£4.50) featuring lamb chop, king prawn, chicken tikka, fish tikka and seekh kebab. I feared it might be a huge starter but the fears proved unfounded as it was easily manageable ... for one. A mini-size and overdone but flavour-packed lamb chop, with one king prawn, a fine chicken tikka and a small piece of fish, and the kebab had a very dry texture to it.

Now no-one likes a stuffed pepper more than Ruth and she was happy with her stuffed shimla mirch (£3.50), a whole green pepper stuffed with lamb mince, potatoes and cottage cheese although she would have been even happier if it they’d lavished more spice into it.

No complaints from Shirley over her mixed kebab (£2.95) featuring seekh kebab, shami kebab and onion bhaji, but probably the top starter was Mark’s chicken tikka garlic (£3.15), finely diced chicken with just the right amount of garlic and finely spiced up. He was more than ‘made up’ with it.

On to the mains and Mark went old school with a keema dupiaza (£5.50). He’s had a fair few of these in his time and rated it one of the best ever. High praise indeed.

I went for Nawabi Karahi (£7.50) chicken, lamb, prawn and mushrooms all fused together with the menu claiming it was “lavishly enjoyed by the mughal emperor and the nawabs of princely states in south east asia.”

Well, if it’s good enough for them it must be good enough for a lad from Huddersfield and it sure was - a rich yet earthy curry that pushed all the right taste buttons.

Shirley likes her curries hot and her Naga Masala (£6) tiny, fiery scotch bonnet like chilli in a very hot chicken dish in a specially prepared medium to dry sauce which did have the kick she yearned for yet polished it off no problem. And Ruth loved her Khana Khuzana (£6.50), breast chicken fillet, chick peas, potatoes, paneer, onions, capsicum, fresh chillies and mixed spices.

The mushroom rice (£2.20) was packed with mushrooms and was a cracking change from the usual pilau rice and we had a peshwari nan (£2) that looked for all the world that it was plain but the sweetness had been subtly concealed inside.

There is another curry I must mention if you like things sweet.

That’s the Murgh Mango Madoo Malai (£6.50), cooked with honey, mango pulp, fresh mango and coconut in a rich thick creamy sauce topped with honey. Sounds more like a pudding to me.

It’s a menu that’s well worth a look and they do lots of special deals and offers and takeaways can be easily ordered online. At the moment they are cutting the price of takeaways on Thursdays by 50%.

It’s a restaurant that’s well worth a visit with some dishes you won’t find anywhere else in Huddersfield.

Karahi Lounge

264 Manchester Road, Huddersfield. H D4 5AA

Phone: 01484 429776.

Website: https://karahiloungeonline.co.uk.

Opening hours: Closed on Tuesday and open 4.30pm to 10pm on Sundays and the rest of the week from 5.30pm to 11pm.

Children: Yes.

Disabled access: Bit tricky with a step to get in and a couple of steps down to the toilets.

The bill: £50.65.

Would you go back? Yes, there are quite a few dishes on the menu we want to try.