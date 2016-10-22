Stephen Jackson: Rabbit ravioli with marjoram sauce

This week, a recipe I’ve been holding onto for a while, because it’s only recently that I came into possession of the key ingredient.

Some of you aren’t going to like this, but this week we are cooking with rabbit. I apologise in advance, but, as well as being cute as heck, rabbits are also extremely good eating. Just ask anyone from Game Of Thrones. We don’t eat enough rabbit in the UK any more.

When I was growing up, it was a fairly regular feature for Sunday dinner – my Dad was a very good cook when he turned his hand to it, and his ‘Bunny Stew’, cooked lovingly and slowly in grandma’s gorgeous old chestnut-brown casserole, was quite magnificent.

The casserole broke many years ago, and it was a fond farewell we bade it, for it had housed many hundreds of excellent stews and soups in its long and illustrious career, best of which was always the rabbit.

Chunky carrots, leeks and onions jostled for room along with juicy chunks of rabbit and cubes of smoky bacon, the whole thing in a rich stock – Oxo cubes and red wine, mind you; this was pre-instant stock days – that tasted heavenly, especially with a big dollop of mashed potato and some nice crisp greens.

Rabbit is delicious. Denser in texture than chicken, and with a very mild gamey taste, quite similar to pheasant, rabbit is very low in fat, so has to be treated with care lest it dry out whilst cooking. For this reason, slow braises and pot-roasts work best, locking in the moisture.

I find that, if I’m making a stew, rolling the pieces of meat in a fine dusting of plain flour helps seal the meat, and it also thickens the sauce in a most satisfactory way.

But this week, we’re recreating a dish that I’m counting among the best I’ve eaten this year, perhaps even in the last five years. In February, I went to London for my birthday tea, which was at Heston Blumenthal’s incredible restaurant, Dinner.

The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park where Heston Blumenthal's Dinner is located

It’s quite the most magnificent place, outstanding food and charming staff, and though enormously expensive I think it’s worth every penny. Pure drama, on and off the plate.

Anyway, the meal I enjoyed at Heston’s was eclipsed somewhat by the ‘light lunch’ we’d taken after a morning’s shopping in the West End. At the western end of Jermyn Street, one of my favourite streets in London, there is a small Italian restaurant called Franco’s.

It’s a little more upmarket than most, but it’s still the kind of place where people pop in for a quick one-course lunch and coffee, before getting back to work.

Not wanting to spoil my impending multi-course evening feast I ordered a simple plate of rabbit ravioli and, well, it was just perfection. A dish that I can taste even now. It was utterly exceptional – great pasta, filled with tender shreds of tasty rabbit and drizzled with a rich stock sauce loaded with fresh marjoram. A dusting of Parmesan was all that was required to make this one of the finest pasta dishes I’ve ever eaten.

I noted it down as one I had to try myself so, when I came across some fresh rabbit recently, I dug out my notes and set to.

If you’re squeamish about rabbits, or indeed if you just can’t find it, jointed poultry will work fine.

But do have a look locally for fresh rabbit – it’s a rare treat you shouldn’t pass up.

For the pasta:

500g ‘00’-grade pasta flour, plus a little extra for dusting

2 tsp fine salt

5-6 medium free-range eggs

1 tbsp Extra-virgin olive oil

For the braised rabbit:

A whole rabbit, jointed

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Two carrots, chopped

2 sticks celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

250ml white wine

250 ml chicken stock

A few sprigs fresh thyme

A few sprigs fresh parsley

Maldon salt & freshly-ground black pepper

For the filling:

2 rashers unsmoked streaky bacon, finely diced

2 banana shallots, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 large portobello mushrooms, very finely diced

A little finely chopped fresh parsley

For the sauce:

Rabbit braising stock

12 chicken wings

1 onion, sliced

A few sprigs fresh marjoram (or oregano)

A splash of Marsala

Extras:

Pasta roller

Pastry cutter

Fresh Reggiano Parmesan

A little extra fresh marjoram

Method:

First, braise the rabbit. Heat the oven to 180ºC / Gas 4. Sear the jointed rabbit in a little olive oil to brown it all over, and add to a heavy oven-proof casserole pan, along with the other ingredients. Add a little water or stock to cover if necessary. Cook, covered, for about an hour, or until the rabbit meat is tender and just starting to fall off the bone.

Remove the joints from the pan, and carefully remove the meat from the bones – a fiddly task. Shred the meat with two forks and place in a bowl.

Strain the braising juices into a bowl and discard the solids. In a saucepan, sizzle the bacon in a splash of olive oil, then add the shallot and garlic.

Cook gently for a few minutes, then add the mushrooms and cook until the whole mixture is softened. Add the parsley and mix into the shredded rabbit meat. Set aside.

Turn the oven up to 240ºC / Gas 9. Roast the chicken wings until deep gold in colour, and tip into a deep pan, along with the sliced onion and a splash of Marsala. Add the rabbit braising liquid, bring to the boil and simmer until reduced by about half. Strain into a clean pan. It should be nice and glossy, and about the thickness of single cream. Check the seasoning, and add as much chopped fresh marjoram as you wish. Set aside.

Now to make the pasta; place the flour and salt in the bowl of a food processor and turn it on. Add the oil, and then the eggs, one by one; the dough should just come together into large soft nuggets. If it’s a little dry, add an extra yolk or a splash of water, and if it’s a little gooey add a little flour.

Tip out the dough onto a clean work surface and knead into a ball, working it for a couple of minutes, then wrap in clingfilm and set aside to relax for an hour.

To process, cut the pasta into quarters, and form each piece into a rough square. Keep the unused pieces under clingfilm to avoid them drying out, while you roll out the dough.

Putting fresh pasta through a machine

Set the pasta machine to the thickest setting and pass the dough through. Fold it over in half and pass again. Repeat this process a few more times until it becomes slightly glossy. Then, pass through on the next thickness setting down, and so on, moving down one turn with each pass until you get to the penultimate setting, the perfect thickness for ravioli. Fill the ravioli before you process the next batch of pasta dough.

To make the ravioli, cut an equal amount of discs about 7 or 8cm in diameter. Brush one side lightly with wet fingers, and carefully add a neat spoonful of rabbit meat. Carefully work the upper disc over the filling, pressing the raviolo together. If you like you can trim off the edges using a knife or slightly smaller cutter.

Place each finished raviolo on a floured clingfilm-lined tray in the fridge and carry on until all the filling and pasta is used up.

At this point the ravioli can be frozen, but if you’re eating, simply simmer them for a few minutes in plenty of well-salted simmering water and drain well.

Serve in hot bowls with a drizzle of the rich marjoram stock sauce and shaved or grated Reggiano Parmesan.