As I sit writing today, it occurs to me that it is Stir-Up Sunday.

For those of you who bake a lot, you’ll know it’s the day when one traditionally makes up the Christmas Pudding, in order for it to mature in the weeks leading up to the 25th of December.

A quaint little tradition, of course, but one that is grounded in good old common sense. With only a month or so to go until Christmas Day, it’s a great time to start putting together the ingredients for our Christmas Cakes, puddings and, as we’re doing today, our jars of mincemeat. It gives everything the time to mingle and for the rich, decadent flavours to develop. The dried fruits can begin plumping up, the sugar can mature, the alcohol can work its dark magic.

We’ve all made mice pies using shop-bought jars, some cheap, some expensive, and that’s fine, especially if we’re busy, but there really is nothing like a mince pie made with real pastry and one’s own homemade mincemeat.

The flavour, for one thing, is far superior to the pre-packaged stuff; the fruit tastes juicier, the spices fresher and more immediate. The aroma of a tray full of home-baked tarts leaving the hot oven is like catnip – you find that people come from all corners of the house, lifted by the sweet scents of sugar and spice, circling the gently steaming treats as they cool.

The other advantage of homemade mincemeat is, of course that you can choose the recipe, omitting the things you don’t care for, and boosting the quantities of your favourites. Some people add nuts, others dried apricots or prunes. The one unusual addition I’m adding here is, as you’ll have noticed, quince.

Quinces are quite the most incredible fruit, and just reaching the end of their season now, just in time for stirring into this luscious mincemeat. Rather like a super-hard pear, the quince is a knobbly yellow fruit, not exactly forthcoming when it comes to being peeled, but once tackled, yielding so many delights.

The texture is smooth and silky, the flavour deep and sharp, and the strong perfumed scent is utterly heavenly. Baked and chopped into a standard mincemeat recipe, they elevate this recipe into something really rather special.

Don’t worry unduly if you can’t find fresh quinces, which is a distinct possibility unless you have a tree yourself, or know a sympathetic owner.

You can actually use membrillo, the firm-set quince paste (traditionally served with cheese in Spain and Portugal) as an alternative, just dicing it up and folding into the mixture, adding an extra Bramley apple for moisture.

And of course, this recipe would also make a cracking dessert, perhaps as an intriguing alternative to the traditional pudding.

Maybe make slightly bigger individual tarts, or perhaps even a big full-sized one, and serve warm, with big scoops of vanilla ice-cream, and may I even suggest the rather cheeky addition of a little drizzle of Irish cream liqueur?

After all, it’s the one time of the year when we really can let ourselves go, and after a rather chaotic and, for many of us, sad 2016, such little moments of cheer really do help.

For the quincemeat:

2 large quince

1 large Bramley apple, peeled, cored and grated

200g raisins

200g sultanas

100g dried cherries

85g chopped mixed peel

140g unrefined dark muscovado sugar

50ml Cognac

zest and juice of ½ orange

zest and juice of 1 lemon

125g shredded suet

A little sunflower oil

For the pastry:

170g plain flour

100g unsalted butter, finely diced and chilled

1 free-range egg yolk

Chilled water

Pinch of fine salt

For the crumble topping:

40g unrefined golden caster sugar

40g dark muscovado sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Pinch of Maldon salt

55g unsalted butter, melted and still warm

100g self-raising flour

Extras:

Jars for the quincemeat

Muffin tins

Method:

First, the quincemeat; preheat the oven to 180ºC / Gas 4. Peel and core the quince, and cut into inch-sized cubes. Toss the pieces in a small splash of sunflower oil in a baking tray and bake, tossing occasionally, until the fruit is soft and golden. Remove from the tray, drain on a little kitchen roll, and chop very finely. Add this to a bowl, along with the remaining ingredients, and stir well. Set aside until you’re ready to fill the tarts. If you want to keep the quincemeat for future use, spoon it into sterilised jars and leave in a cool dark place.

Next, make the crumb topping; In the bowl of a mixer, whisk the two sugars, the cinnamon, salt, and warm butter until smooth and creamy. Add the flour and mix until the mixture comes together to form a nice thick dough, and set aside to cool before covering.

Now for the pastry; whizz the flour and butter together until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. With the power still on, add the yolk and then a trickle of chilled water, until you just bring the pastry together into a medium-soft dough. Bring into a rough thick disc by hand, wrap in clingfilm and chill for at least an hour.

On a wide, well-floured work surface, roll out the pastry to about the thickness of a pound coin. Cut out discs of pastry a centimetre or so wider than the indentations and press each disc gently into lightly-greased muffin or tart tins. Fill with a good dollop of quincemeat, and level the tops a little. Take the topping dough and crumble roughly into pea-sized lumps into a bowl with your hands. Cover each tart with a good sprinkle of topping and bake the tarts for 15-20 minutes, or until the tops are golden and crunchy.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.