My regular readers will know that I get my influences from all over the place, be it glimpses of photos in books and magazines, trawling the foodie web, leafing through my library of cookery books or when I’m off on my travels.

And this week’s idea was formed over the space of a couple of pleasant days staying in Suffolk with my father-in-law.

He lives on the outskirts of the lovely town of Bury St. Edmunds, a veritable foodie Mecca.

I’m very jealous; there are some stunning places to eat there. Top-end restaurants like Pea Porridge, Maison Bleue and 1921 Angel Hill sit happily alongside upmarket chain joints like Bill’s and Côte, drawing punters in from across the county. Another cracking brasserie-style restaurant, situated on quite the most picturesque narrow street, is Ben’s. Ben Hutton is a great cook and his restaurant buzzes with charm and conviviality.

Ben’s a hugely keen supporter of local produce, which reminded me of my days championing this hitherto-underappreciated ethos at The Weavers Shed.

It’s strange, thinking back, to remember that there were only a handful of restaurants committed to local sourcing back in the 90s – now everyone’s at it!

With years studying zoology under his belt, when he took over the restaurant, Ben decided to go a step further and really get stuck into the grow-your-own, rearing rare-breed pigs and poultry to use in the kitchen. Add to this the locally-grown fruit, veg and herbs, and a wide selection of North Sea fish from the nearby ports, and he’s really got something going. Hard work, but terribly rewarding – something to which most chefs will attest. The meal was terrific throughout, but one little addition to my steamed game pudding (I know, yum!) really lit up the dish, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it. As soon as I got back to the house, I started making notes, and this week’s recipe was born. Very similar to the classic potato croquette, these vegetable versions were made with a number of different root veg, and spiked with plenty of fiery horseradish, wrapped in a crunchy crust of Japanese panko, those honeyed breadcrumbs that are very much de rigueur these days.

Less soggy than the traditional crumb, and a million miles better than the luminous orange stuff that you see clinging to commercial scotch eggs and fish fingers, panko crumbs can be found in most supermarkets, and make anything you fry or bake super-crunchy without holding on to too much of the oil.

I wanted to pair these croquettes with something super-meaty, and I’d been thinking about mince for a while – I used to have it quite regularly as a child and through my university days; watching the pennies meant that mince featured regularly in my student-era recipes! – and how I’d like to make a batch. Well, here was my opportunity – all those great flavours together; slow-braised beef, root vegetables, the heat of fresh horseradish.

Perfect, and ideal for the wintry weather that’s upon us.

Buying my mince at the farm shop, I noticed the ox cheeks looked particularly good, so I decided to dice up a couple to add to the mince.

The cheek adds a really deep, flavourful stickiness to the mince, and you really should try it, but if your butcher doesn’t have them, just boost the quantity of the minced beef a little.

For the croquettes:

4 large floury potatoes, peeled and diced evenly

2 carrots, peeled and diced evenly

1 small swede, peeled and diced evenly

½ celeriac, peeled and diced evenly

1 large parsnip, peeled and diced evenly

Fresh horseradish, or a small jar horseradish sauce (not creamed)

250g Panko breadcrumbs

4 free-range eggs, whisked

A little plain flour

For the mince:

A little olive oil

400g good-quality local beef mince

2 medium ox cheeks, finely diced (ask your butcher)

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, finely diced

2 sticks celery, finely diced

½ bulb fennel, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsps tomato purée

1 tbsp Marmite

400ml beef stock

A little red wine Madeira

Maldon salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Extras:

Vegetable mouli or masher

Fresh thyme

Method:

First, let’s get the mince under way; heat the oven to 150ºC / Gas 2. Heat a little olive oil in a deep oven-proof casserole, and gently sweat the onion, celery, carrot and fennel until soft and translucent, about half an hour. Add the garlic and cook for a few more minutes, then add a generous splash of red wine.Allow this to bubble away to almost nothing, then pour in a big splash of Madeira, followed by the stock, the tomato purée, the Marmite, and check for seasoning.

In a dry frying pan, sear the mince in small batches until deeply caramelised, and tip each batch into the pan. Do the same with the diced ox cheek, making sure you get good colour all over. Give the pan a stir, pop on the lid and braise in the oven for 2-3 hours.

Now for the croquettes. Boil the vegetables separately in salted water, until just tender, then pass through the mouli or mash by hand until smooth. Return the puréed vegetables to their pans for a few minutes over high heat, stirring constantly, in order to dry out and become firm – the croquette mix will be too sloppy otherwise, and difficult to dip and fry. When you have removed as much of the water as possible from the vegetable purées, mix them together in a large bowl, and season well. Grate in as much fresh horseradish as you like, or add spoonfuls of prepared sauce and allow the mixture to cool.

Take handfuls of the cooled mixture and, with lightly-floured hands, roll out into cylinder shapes about 3cm in diameter.

Cut these cylinders into 6-8cm lengths, and chill in the fridge for half an hour.

Heat a pan of oil (or a deep-fat fryer) to 180ºC or until a cube of bread sizzles gently. Set out your crumbing station; left to right set three wide bowls, one with some seasoned plain flour, the next with beaten egg and finally the panko crumbs. Roll each croquette in flour, pat off any excess, and slip into the egg. Cover completely, shake off any excess gently, and dump into the panko crumbs, rolling quickly to cover all surfaces. In small batches, deep fry the croquettes until golden and crunchy. They will keep well in a warm oven, and even reheat this way if you prefer to make the croquettes beforehand.

To serve, ladle a generous helping of the braised mince into bowls, and serve the croquettes on top, garnished with a little fresh thyme.