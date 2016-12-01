Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wappy Spring Inn is one of those landmarks you pass time and time again ... and wonder how that name came about.

I’ll tell you about that at the end but the times are now changing on Lindley Moor with hundreds of homes being built and a huge warehouse constructed directly opposite a pub which dates right back to 1785.

So it could be bitter sweet for the owners. Lindley Moor may have gone but there may be more trade heading their way.

The pub already has loyal customers – its two sittings on Christmas Day have already sold out – and we know people who dine their regularly.

One popular choice are the steak and fish nights – two rump steaks or fish with a bottle of wine for £25 a couple.

Well worth trying out ... so we did.

Four of us went and three went for steaks ranging from medium to well done to medium rare.

To even things up I opted for the fish and the choice included fresh cod fillet, oven baked or battered, served with mushy peas or garden peas and chips; fillet of smoked haddock served with a tomato and herb sauce, potatoes and fresh vegetables; fresh salmon with cream dill sauce again with potatoes and vegetables.

A tough choice I think you’d agree but in the end the salmon just nudged it. And it was a lovely piece of fish complete with crispy skin – some would even say that’s the best bit – and I’d have liked more sauce but then again I am rather a saucy fellow.

The vegetables were plain with crunchy broccoli and carrots but plenty of them for one.

Everyone liked their 10oz rump steaks but then again the Wappy prides itself on using good quality local produce. A big tick and a gold star for that. All restaurants should look local whenever they can and, let’s face it, we have an abundance of top quality suppliers and cracking farms shops round here.

The steaks came as ordered although the medium rare looked pretty rare from where I was sitting. Makes you wonder how it would appear rare.

Chips were chunky and plentiful but not the best we’ve had.

Thankfully we had left room for dessert – or pudding as I like to call it. And it was a real traditional pudding of treacle sponge and custard. It’s rare I have this these days and it always takes me back to my schooldays at Salendine Nook High where a ‘proper pud’ was the order of the day. And then it often had pink custard. Whatever happened to pink custard? It’s one of life’s great mysteries.

But back to the Wappy and the custard is traditional and yellow. The light sponge had a thick, oozy layer of treacle on top and the custard was spot on. It went down a treat.

We also had the chocolate pot which is one for chocolate lovers. Pure chocolate, richer even than Simon Cowell.

The usual menu offers starters ranging from Thai fish cakes to spam fritters (another throwback to long ago schooldays) while the mains include beef enchilada, lasagne and wholetail scampi. Vegetarians may like to try the cherry tomato, asparagus and spring onion stroganoff.

For the curious, the name Wappy Spring comes from springs that run beneath the building and were used to produce beer at the Wappy Spring Brewery which closed in the 1950s and was nearby on what is now the other side of the M62. The correct pronunciation of Wappy would rhyme with happy and is old Yorkshire dialect for quick or fast flowing, hence Wappy Spring meaning fast flowing spring.

The traditional pub feel is retained inside and it ended up being a decent value meal for the money.

Wappy Spring Inn

Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield, H D3 3TD

Phone: 01422 372324

Website: www.wappyspringinn.com

Opening hours: Closed Mondays.

Tues and Thurs 5pm-9.30pm and Wed, Friday and Saturday 5pm to 11pm (food 5pm to 8.45pm); Sundays: 12pm to 11pm (Food served all day 12pm to 7.30pm).

Children: Yes

Disabled access: Yes, but no disabled toilet

The bill: £63.25

Would you go back? Yes