As winter closes in and the hectic Christmas holiday period approaches, there's nothing like getting away from it all with a night or two of relaxation in a different surrounding.

If this sounds good, then The Black Swan, Helmsley, comes highly recommended.

Comprised of three historic buildings, the oldest of which dates back to the Elizabethan era, the hotel offers its guests a mixture of high end luxury, world class food and outstanding service in a relaxed environment.

The picture-postcard village of Helmsley provides the perfect base to explore the North Yorkshire Moors, Herriot country and countless sites of historical significance. When visiting Helmsley, it's very easy to see why we Yorkshire folk affectionately refer to our home as God's own county.

We were invited to try a short break package at the Black Swan, designed to showcase the talents of new head chef, Alan O’Kane. Put together to tempt food lovers, it includes an overnight stay at the hotel, canapes in the bar and a six course tasting menu in the hotel's 3AA rosette restaurant, followed by a full breakfast the following day.

(Photo: Black Swan Helmsley)

Our evening meal was a decadent, six-course taster menu prepared with precision and elegance. Some of the courses resembled a piece of art as much as a plate of food. The meal offered very good value for money whether you're a seasoned foodie or just want to mark a special occasion.

The first 'snack' course was brought to us in the bar. These were certainly not the type of bar snacks that I am usually accustomed to. A breaded quail egg resting on top of a delicious cod brandade accompanied by garlic panisse amongst other intricate creations was the beginning of a food odyssey.

The atmosphere in the restaurant was warm, unpretentious and welcoming whilst still maintaining a high level of luxury and glamour. From the artwork on the walls to the over 200 different wines in the cellar, quality was allowed to speak for itself.

(Photo: Black Swan Helmsley)

The table service was exceptional - staff were extremely attentive, friendly and knowledgeable. For the more discerning, there was an optional wine accompaniment for each course. Perhaps not feeling as adventurous, we decided against this, instead opting for a nice bottle of red.

After washing down some hearty, fresh fermented beer bread and beef butter with our wine we started to work our way through the tasting menu.

The first course was a rich and creamy Turnworth cauliflower cheese served with autumn truffle and white verjus. This was followed by an Orkney scallop, which came with Jerusalem artichoke, garlic and Italian parsley. Then came a duck liver ballotine, a rich and flavoursome pate served with exquisite spiced pear.

(Photo: Black Swan Helmsley)

Then a beautifully cooked Texel lamb arrived on a bed of nettle puree, ewe's curd, blackened onion and puntarelle. Cooked three ways, this was melt-in-the-mouth delicious. An optional cheese course was next, followed by meadowsweet blackberries with apple and almond, and finally an outrageous deconstructed Snickers for dessert - an absolute must for anyone with a sweet tooth.

It was no great mystery why the hotel designed a range of short breaks to show off their new chef's talents - the food was phenomenal and a wonderful experience.

At the end of a delightful evening of indulgence we decided to retire to our room with our remaining wine. The late autumn wind howled outside the window as we settled for the night in our huge cosy bed which had been turned down for our arrival.

(Photo: Black Swan Helmsley)

Fortunately for us, the ghosts that are said to have been seen walking the corridors of the Black Swan by night spared us the bumps in the night and we both had a great night's sleep. The following morning, we awoke to to our breakfast brought up to our room at no extra charge.

Delivered by two members of staff, the breakfast tray was groaning under the weight of two plates piled high with locally-sourced food cooked to perfection, fresh juice, hot tea and crisp toast.

After breakfast we packed up and struck out for the day, sent on our way with a complimentary travel pack of two bottles of water and an apple apiece.

(Photo: Black Swan Helmsley)

Helmsley is a typical Yorkshire village - quaint and picture postcard pretty, with plenty to see and do. You'll need your own transport to get around but driving along meandering country roads is a pleasure in itself.

The Black Swan is the perfect country getaway, whether it's a special occasion or you just fancy a treat.

And what could be a better way to spend your evening than sampling an endless menu of beautiful dishes and exquisite wine.

Factfile

"A Bit of a Dish" includes:

Overnight accommodation in a Classic bedroom

Sweet treats and a glass of Champagne on arrival (in one of the lounges, bar or gardens)

Pre-dinner canapés

Six-course tasting menu in the evening

Full Yorkshire breakfast

From £249 per couple

"Committed to Cuisine" includes:

Two night’s accommodation in a Classic bedroom

Sweet treats and a glass of Champagne on arrival (in one of the lounges, bar or gardens)

Canapés pre dinner on the first evening of your stay

Six-course tasting menu on the first evening

Two course à la carte dining on the second evening

Full Yorkshire breakfast

From £439 per couple

Guests wishing to upgrade to a superior or feature room can do so for the special rate of £30 (normally £45 per room per night). Offer valid until 31 March 2017, Sunday – Friday eves, not including Bank Holidays and Christmas.