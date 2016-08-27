Controlling and relieving pain in animals is one of the most basic and important aspects of modern veterinary medicine.

With a range of powerful products, proceedures and treatments available, it is now possible to manage pain very effectively.

Pain can be difficult to recognise in animals, because they cannot tell us in words what is hurting them.

We can assume that if a condition would be painful in a person, the same condition would be painful in our pets.

Although all animals experience pain, the expression of pain varies with age and species, as well as between individuals.

Dogs tend to show obvious behavioural changes when they are in pain and there are situations where we can safely assume, from the signs shown, that a dog is experiencing pain, such as with obvious injuries or after some surgical procedures. In some cases, the evidence that a dog might be in pain is more subtle.

Possible indications of pain include a long list of signs such as: excessive/inappropriate panting; changes in sleeping patterns; licking or chewing at a particular part of the body; lameness; difficulty rising from a lying/sitting position; flattening ears against the head or changed facial expression.

Just like people, individual dogs undergoing the same procedure or having the same problems may experience or express their pain differently.

Martin Paterson of Donaldson & Partners Veterinary Surgeons

Cats are more likely to hide their pain. For that reason, spotting signs of pain in cats is often more difficult than it is in dogs.

It is important not to look at a cat’s actual behaviour, but at any changes in his or her behaviour that may indicate pain.

For example, inappropriate toileting, aggression, anxiety and bizarre behaviour may all have pain as an underlying cause.

Signs specific to pain in cats can include: reduced activity; lethargy ; aggression; moodiness; resentment at being handled; howling or constantly meowing droopy ears; slanted half closed eyes and inappropriate toileting.

If you think that your pet might be hurting, consult your veterinary surgeon for help. Even subtle changes in behaviour are reasons to contact your vet, because these can be the first signs of illness and pain.

You, as an owner, play an essential role in the ongoing assessment of pain in your pet and the success of its management!