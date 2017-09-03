Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has had more than its fair share of important and influential people over the years.

But no-one wants to read another trite list of dead actors, old politicians and businessmen from an era few can remember.

So we've compiled a list of the most important and influential people in Huddersfield right now.

The definition of 'important' and 'influential' is highly subjective and so is our list.

It's also highly unscientific and far from exhaustive; if we've missing someone let us know.

But the people we've included are either household names or those that have made outstanding contributions out of the spotlight.

We've tried to include people from different fields, namely business, education, sport and art.

There are a couple of more obvious entries on here but some you may not have heard of.

Anyway, in alphabetical order...

Bob Cryan

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Professor Bob has been University of Huddersfield vice-chancellor for 10 years and in that time the former polytechnic has grown to a cohort of 22,000 students from over 120 countries.

During his stewardship the university has opened new state-of-the-art departments and buildings, increased its portfolio of courses and struck partnerships with big local and international businesses.

This summer the university won a gold standard award from the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF). Prof Bob also has more letters after his name than Stephen Hawking. Maybe.

Flawes

Ok we're cheating a bit with this one; a band isn't a person. But Flawes was founded by two people from the area, namely singer and keyboard player Josh Carruthers, from Brighouse; and drummer Josh ‘Huss’ Hussey, from Fixby.

The cerebral pop band, also comprising London based guitarist Freddie Edwards, have enjoyed critical plaudits, exposure on Radio 1 and have shared bills with artists like Katy Perry and Kings of Leon.

Nick Glynne

The CEO of online electricals store Buy It Direct ended his career as a documentary maker and bought a tiny IT shop 'on a whim' for £3,000 in 2000.

He turned it into a multi-million pound business operating from sites at Trident Business Park at Deighton and in the East Midlands and selling an array of electrical and electronic products such as laptops, cameras, TVs and flying drones.

He was declared Chadwick Lawrence Business Person of the Year at last year's Examiner Business Awards.

Lena Headey

Lena wasn't born in Huddersfield - she was born in Bermuda; lucky thing - but she did grow up here and gained her first experience of acting at Shelley College.

Her dad John still lives in Huddersfield and between rehearsals and shoots she's sometimes in town.

She's currently one of TV biggest stars where she plays the ruthless yet vulnerable Cersei Lannister on the ludicrously popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones. You may have heard of it.

She's also played Sarah Connor in The Terminator movie series spin off Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Dean Hoyle

An enormously successful businessman - he and his wife Janet founded the Card Factory - Hoyle regularly appears near the top of Yorkshire rich list. Oh and he owns the most successful incarnation of Huddersfield Town since the 1970s.

In November 2016, Hoyle was awarded the 'fcbusiness Championship CEO of the Year' award at the Football Business Awards 2016.

Elias Kachunga

You can't be the leading Town goal scorer during the season which earned the club promotion to Premier League and not be noticed. The German-born striker scored 13 goals, by the way.

Alan Lewis

Lewis is one of Yorkshire's richest men having made his fortune in the textile industry with brands under his ownership including upmarket coat firm Crombie.

His firm Hartley Group is one of the biggest property developers in Huddersfield and West Yorkshire. Projects include Globe Mills, Slaithwaite.

Lewis, whose fortune is estimated at around £280m, has been visiting professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Huddersfield and the vice-chairman of the Conservative Party.

Patrick Stewart

Bit of a predictable one this but Sir Pat is still churning them out in Hollywood even if his latest film Emoji The Movie was a bit pants. You probably know this already but he grew up in Mirfield and is a lifelong Town supporter.

David Wagner

He's the manager did the impossible transforming Huddersfield Town from a struggling Championship club into a Premier League team. And the German-American manager's Premier League campaign got off to a flying start defeating Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Jodie Whittaker

Even if you don't know her name you'll recognise her face. Jodie, who was born and raised in Skelmanthorpe, has had leading roles on prime time TV dramas including that of Beth Latimer in ITV's Broadchurch. And you're going to be seeing a lot more of her soon as she's playing The Doctor on the BBC's top sci-fi show Doctor Who which is set to air next year.