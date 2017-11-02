Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scheme is being devised to try to prevent serious flooding in Brighouse as it was revealed more than 100 business and 70 homes remain at risk of being flooded.

The flooding on Boxing Day 2015 was the most extensive Brighouse has ever experienced as both the River Calder and Clifton Beck flooded and there were also major problems with surface water.

Several homes and businesses were affected, particularly within the Armytage Industrial Estate, as well as in areas around Rastrick Bridge, Brighouse Bridge and residential properties along River Street.

To manage future risks in Brighouse, Calderdale Council and the Environment Agency are developing a Brighouse flood alleviation scheme. The initial assessments have identified that nearly 70 homes and over 100 commercial buildings are potentially at risk from flooding of the River Calder and Clifton Beck. Work is now taking place to identify the best way to reduce the risk of flooding in these areas.

One of the areas the flood alleviation scheme will focus on is the existing flood defences in the town, and how these can be improved. The current flood defences were constructed in the 1960s and in some places their effectiveness has been reduced as areas along the river have been altered or redeveloped. The design of the scheme will review a number of ways to address this and strengthen the current defences where necessary.

This could potentially include the construction or replacement of flood defence walls and/or earth embankments along the River Calder and Clifton Beck and upstream storage at Wellholme Park.

The recent heavy rain caused some issues at Clifton Beck with high water levels recorded. Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “As part of our plans to reduce flood risk across the borough it’s really important that a flood alleviation scheme is being developed in Brighouse. This will identify the areas that are most at risk and look at the best way to prevent further flooding in these locations in future – for example, by installing or replacing flood defences.

“While work on this scheme takes place, it’s also vital that we deal with any current flooding problems. The recent spell of bad weather caused some issues at Clifton Beck, so we will continue to monitor this and other ‘at risk’ areas.”

For more information about flooding, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/flooding or go to www.eyeoncalderdale.co.uk for the latest updates.