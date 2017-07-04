Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees hospital has taken a big step towards solving a nursing crisis.

A shortage of nurses has led many hospital bosses to look overseas for nurses and doctors.

With the uncertainty of Brexit adding to the crisis, some have now started looking outside of Europe for staff.

Now Dewsbury and District Hospital has announced it is trying to create staff on its own.

It starting a new school to train nurses at the Dewsbury site in partnership with Bradford University with an aim to recruit 100 nursing students by March 2018.

It is hoped that a North Kirklees based degree programme will attract people who might not otherwise have thought of applying for a university nursing course outside the district.

David Melia, director of nursing and quality at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I know that having the school based within the hospital will really give the students an excellent education.

“Their experiences will be enhanced by being able to receive the majority of their academic education within a fully working hospital – it will bring their studies to life.

“Nursing is a wonderful profession and we need to have people with different backgrounds and experiences joining us.”

Currently, most nurse training places in Kirklees are run by Huddersfield University with students given placements at the various hospitals around West Yorkshire.

The new course has left some raising questions about the future of the Huddersfield nurse training course.

Mr Melia added: “We are not ending or altering our association with the University of Huddersfield.

“We are very proud of our connection with the university.

“Their graduate nurses are highly valued and appreciated here at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.

“We have a history of recruiting from different universities and are always looking at new ways of developing our nursing workforce.

“The University of Bradford was willing to establish a nursing school at our Dewsbury and District Hospital site.

“We believe this will encourage people to become student nurses and will particularly help people reluctant to carry out their studies on the university site.

“We will continue to value our relationship with the University of Huddersfield and look forward to continuing to support their nursing graduates.”

If you are interested in the course, telephone: 01274 233081 or email – enquiries@bradford.ac.uk